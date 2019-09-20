Harrisonburg International Festival creates app for event

The Fairfield Center in downtown Harrisonburg will host its 22nd Annual International Festival on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

The International Festival will be more user friendly with the use of an app | Photo: WHSV

This is the second year the festival will be in downtown Harrisonburg. Nancy Munoz, one of the organizers, said last year was a learning experience, and they have come up with an app to make the festival more user-friendly.

"It will make it easier for people to have it on their hand right there, and any updates, like live updates, will go directly on there," said Munoz.

Munoz said they are expecting around 10,000 people to show up at the event this year, so the app can make sure everyone knows what is going on.

"It's going to be very helpful for them. They're going to be able to see where things are at, where road closures are at and where to park," said Munoz.

Those who download the "BurgIntlFest" app can see what vendors are at the festival, as well as a list of performances.

One of the performances this year is the James Madison University Chinese Association Lion Dance team.

Joanie Nguyen, the Lion Dance team captain, said she has performed in the festival two times before. She said the group performing in the festival helps to spread Chinese culture and awareness.

"We get to interact one on one with people, and play around with them, and it's definitely a more strenuous performance," said Nguyen.

The performance is strenuous, because it is usually seven minutes long, but for the festival, it stretches to around 15 minutes. The team practices for two hours each week, and is excited to be able to get their name into the Harrisonburg community.

"I feel like it's just a really good opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone, but also be engaged of like, my culture, and things that I know," said Nguyen.

The International Festival is Saturday, September 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in downtown Harrisonburg.

For more information on vendors, performances, parking and road closures, download the "BurgIntlFest" app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

Those who download the app and create an account are automatically put in a drawing to win a free 49-inch Samsung television.