Harrisonburg International Festival moved to a virtual event for 2020

The Harrisonburg International Festival, scheduled for this September, will be a virtual event this year due to COVID-19.

According to an announcement from the Harrisonburg International Festival Planning Team on Thursday, the popular annual event, which was set for September 26, will transition to virtual activities for 2020 through the festival's website.

Since 1997, thousands of vendors and festival-goers have gathered for the event every year, but o protect public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of gatherings of that many people, even in the fall, are being called off.

“In partnership with the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center (SV SBDC) and other organizations, we will be shifting the 2020 event to an online format,” said Tim Ruebke, FairField Center Executive Director and Harrisonburg International Festival Planning Team Chair. “We are excited about this option for continuing the festival from a safe platform that will give the many international entrepreneurs and Global Village participants another way to share their food, artisan wares, and culture in spite of current circumstances.”

The team is planning to add the following to the festival website in the late summer and early fall:

• International food features and listings for dining, take-out, and delivery of our area’s wonderful international food choices.

• International artist/artisan features and listings for purchasing goods online, curbside, and in-store.

• Recorded performances by local international performing artists, plus information on how to purchase their music.

• Free activities, downloads, and educational items just for kids on international topics.

"Creating more visibility for our many local international businesses, especially via an online format, is a great way to help bridge the difficulties of the current COVID-19 crisis," said SV SBDC Director Joyce Krech. "We are happy to showcase and help our community discover the wealth of international food, products, cultural offerings, and services that are available to us all. This new website will be an excellent resource for the businesses, our residents and visitors alike."

The team is also exploring more virtual activities to add in late 2020/2021, such as interactive games, live streamed performances, a marketplace, and special presentations

The Harrisonburg International Festival is a program of the Civic Engagement branch of the FairField Center, a nonprofit organization working to advance dialogue and understanding in the community.

It began in 1997 as an alliance of various community groups and individuals who wanted to promote tolerance to all residents and offer support to local immigrants and cultural businesses and has grown since then to the scale that the volunteer team running it each year had to have the FairField Center, in partnership with Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation, assume planning responsibilities.