Harrisonburg OBGYN advises the community to not panic but take caution over coronavirus

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, many pregnant women may be left wondering if they are at risk, as the immune system is slightly lowered during pregnancy.

However, Harrisonburg OBGYN says not to panic. They are advising patients to be cautious and use common sense, like avoiding crowds and places where people are sick, along with frequent hand washing.

Dr. Kathy Slusher said the biggest piece of advice she can give is to not panic over the virus, as that's not good for the pregnancy either.

"So there's really no reason to get into that stressful state over this virus especially if you're using common sense techniques," Dr. Slusher said.

She said if you do get a fever or start experiencing symptoms, call in to your provider's office to get a recommendation from them on how you should take action if at all.

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly (One of the 2 Fairfax City patients has been identified as being his 80s) and people who are immunocompromised.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you're encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

