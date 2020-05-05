Harrisonburg Parks and Rec switches gears to virtual programming

Because of COVID-19, Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation had to make changes to their normal programming. Staff have switched gears to engage with the community virtually during this time.

Brittany Clem, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Programs Supervisor, said they utilize Facebook to get people of all ages engaged and entertained while staying at home.

She said they post fitness workouts, a story time for kids, live one-on-one interviews with staff, youth spotlights, concerts, and more.

"We really do miss the community, we really miss seeing the kids in childcare and we hope things will get back to normal soon," Clem said. "Until then, we're running with our ideas and trying to provide the Harrisonburg community with programs online to the best of our ability."

Clem said the community has given them positive feedback and support.

"They've been so thankful and supportive, and actually even helpful with giving us some ideas," Clem said. "We're really excited to be able to carry on that positivity during such a challenging time."

Clem said their 50 and Wiser programs coordinator, Lynn Hoy, has been visiting with members of the group from a social distance while they are unable to meet in person, as well as organizing Zoom calls between members.

She said the engagement has been so great, that they might continue to post virtual activities even after business operations go back to normal.

"I think this may be a part of the new normal," Clem said. "I don't necessarily see the online presence stopping, so we'll be able to provide more to the community in my eyes."

Clem said they post twice daily on the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Facebook page at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.