Harrisonburg Parks and Rec asks community to dream up Purcell Park

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is looking for public input as the department works up a new master plan for Purcell Park.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is working on a new master plan for Purcell Park | Photo: WHSV

Brittany Clem, the marketing and special projects coordinator for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said that the department will hold a public forum to give the community information about potential changes to the park and to get feedback.

"Our plan through this process is to engage everyone that is a user in Purcell Park in our community," said Clem.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is working with focus groups that are made up of athletic and environmental organizations, as well as community members. Clem said the goal is to look at what the park has to offer and find out what the community would like to see in the future. She said this is also a chance for the public to learn what park resources are available.

"This is the time to voice their opinions. We want the kids there, we want the residents there. We want Purcell Park to be the number one park in Harrisonburg that people love to come to," said Clem.

The public forum will be on September 5, 2019, at the Lucy Simms Center from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.