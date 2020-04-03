Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation asks people to practice social distancing

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation said it will keep green space and hiking trails open as long as people continue to practice social distancing.

Brian Mancini, who is the assistant director for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said that they have closed all of the playgrounds that are run by the city and all of the public restrooms at the parks are closed.

"It does give people an outlet to get outside and to stay outside in a safe manner as long as you're nowhere near anybody else, so the main thing we're trying to do is ask people to use our parks, but be responsible," said Mancini.

Mancini said that they would like to keep the parks open so people can get outdoors. He said so far, most people have been keeping their distance.

"I think that a lot of people who have maybe have never even taken a hike or a jog or a walk, they're starting to explore the trails at a lot of our city parks, but in earnest they're but in earnest they're doing that spaced apart very well," said Mancini.

He said parks are checked daily for any hot spots where a lot of people may be gathering, but the goal is to keep parks open as long as possible for folks to enjoy.

