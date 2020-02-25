Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation hosts job fair for part-time and seasonal jobs

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation will hold a job fair on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Brittany Clem, marketing and projects coordinator for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said the job fair will offer part-time and seasonal positions.

"We're looking for people that are passionate about Parks and Recreation and serving the community and we think this is a great opportunity for those individuals to get their foot in the door," said Clem.

Some of the available positions include lifeguarding, as well as park and golf course maintenance.

John Libassi is the golf course superintendent and said that he will look to hire people who like to work with their hands and are happy to have an early start to the morning.

"Maintaining a beautiful landscape, keeping grass alive, having real great attention to detail, because a golf course is such a meticulous landscape to maintain," said Libassi.

Scott Erickson is the recreation manager for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation and said he will be looking to hire recreational aides for the children's summer program.

"We're looking for somebody who is energetic, likes working with kids, it's primarily a Monday through Friday job, roughly eight to five p.m."

Harrisonburg Public Works will also be at the fair to hire as well.

People can apply at the event and possibly even interview.

The job fair runs from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lucy Simms Center located at 620 Simms Avenue, Harrisonburg.