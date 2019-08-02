Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation preps for Youth TryAthlon

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation will hold its annual Youth TryAthlon.

Erik Dart, the athletics and special events manager for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said the TryAthlon is for children ages five to seventeen.

"Our main thing is completion over competition. You know, boost their enthusiasm and confidence in competing in these events," said Dart.

The entire competition takes place at Westover Park. It begins with swimming in Westover Pool and then comes the bike trail. The competition ends with a run on a trail at the park. The distances children will go depend on how old they are.

"The excitement that they've finished and completed something, and for some of them the first time, is great to see, and the cheering goes on from their parents and everybody else... they're enjoying the moment," said Dart.

Dart said there are no other events like this in the area and it is a great opportunity for children to put their skills to the test. He said in addition to local children participating, people come from out of town, too.

Sign ups for the TryAthlon end Friday, August 2, 2019, and spots are limited.

Dart said Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation expects to fill all 100 spots this year, which would make it the biggest turn out yet.

You can learn more about the event and register here.