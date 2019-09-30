Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation recognized for 'Fit and Strong' program

Harrisonburg's Parks and Recreation Department celebrated an award from the 2019 Virginia Recreation and Park Society conference.

Its 50 and Wiser program – called Fit and Strong – was named the Best Health and Wellness Initiative for a mid-sized city.

Lynn Hoy, the senior program center coordinator, said this award is great for Harrisonburg.

"We won in the category of 50,000 to 100,000 people, so that's a huge win for Harrisonburg, and we were very proud, and it's a great program," said Hoy.

The 12-week program combines education and physical activities for older adults. Parks and Recreation partnered with Valley Programming for Aging Services to make it accessible to seniors in the area.

"It was life changing for some of the people. We had one older lady, two weeks into the program, come off of her medication because of the movement," said Hoy.

Those who completed the program enjoyed it so much that they asked Parks and Recreation to create another exercise class for their demographic. Now, the department offers "Movin' and groovin" on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00-11:30 a.m. to seniors who have completed the Fit and Strong program so they can continue to improve their strength.

The next Fit and Strong class will be offered this winter.