Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation's 50 and Wiser program coordinator makes socially distant visits

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation's 50 and Wiser program coordinator has been visiting with members of the group from a social distance while they are unable to meet in person.

The program focuses on the social and physical needs of people who are 50 and older in the Harrisonburg area. It provides different social opportunities, as well as workout classes.

Lynn Hoy, who is the program coordinator, said that she wanted to check in on people, so she decided to call folks up, take a lawn chair, and visit with them from a distance to make sure they are doing OK.

"We can see face-to-face. Some of them haven't been out of their house since the middle of March, so we can see face-to-face and just visit," said Hoy.

She said she visits one or two people each day when the weather is nice. They sit in chairs or visit from their porch. She asks if anyone needs anything before she visits, and brings toilet paper and tissues with her, but so far, no one has needed anything.

"They're friends, so it's just good to see what they need or how they're doing and everybody's been doing well," said Hoy.

Hoy said the program is also doing a book club Zoom meeting once a month, as well as a craft and chat gathering via Zoom twice a week.

The goal is to start getting fitness instructors from the program to post workouts so that the members can stay active, according to Hoy.

