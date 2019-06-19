Harrisonburg Planning Commission sets regulations on short-term rentals

On March 26, 2019, Harrisonburg City Council adopted new zoning ordinance regulations associated with short-term transient lodging – including Airbnbs rentals and other similar lodgings.

These operations, unless previously approved by the city as a bed and breakfast, have been illegal in the City of Harrisonburg. The recently adopted regulations established a new term and definition for "short-term rental."

In March 2019, city council passed an ordinance to make operating a short-term rental legal, with restrictions.

Individuals wishing to operate a short term rental must submit a permit explanation to the Department of Planning and Community Development. After August 1, the only short term rentals allowed to operate are those with an approved special use permit.

Once a permit is submitted, the person applying for the permit has to go through a staff review, a Planning Commission review, and a city council review to obtain permission in a public hearing. It takes three months and a $425 application fee.

The council has issued a grace period for those who already have and operate a short term rental.

"This grace period would allow people who have either previously operated short term rentals or want to operate short term rentals, they can do so until August 1st of this year without any penalties or violations issued to them," says Thanh Dang, the Assistant Director of Planning and Community Development.

Recently, staff and the Planning Commission have recommended the removal of annual registration requirements. If the ordinance amendments are passed, no operator registration would be required.

So far, 14 applications have been reviewed by planning commissioners.

