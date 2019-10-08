Harrisonburg Police Department SWAT Team receives donation for training

Some members of the Harrisonburg Police Department's SWAT Team will head to an annual conference in November with the help of a donation from the AMVETS Post #7 in Harrisonburg.

The AMVETS Post #7 donates a check for the SWAT Team's upcoming conference in Florida | Photo: WHSV

This is the fourth year the SWAT Team has had the opportunity to travel to Florida for the training, but the Harrisonburg Police Department said that often times, its training budget is small.

Thomas G. Miller, Jr., who is the commander of the AMVETS Post #7, said that the post was happy to step in and help.

"They needed help, and like I said, we were glad to help them. That's what we're all about. That's what we're all about is helping our neighbors in our community," said Miller.

Captain Tom Hoover, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said that the group participates in competitions and learns about new equipment and different techniques from instructors who are from all over the world.

"Every year at this conference, they have some pretty cool debriefs about bad things that have happened throughout the world, and how they handle it and what was successful and what wasn't successful, so it's a good thing to bring back and put in our toolbox if something bad happens," said Hoover.

He said the group breaks up to attend different sessions so that they can bring home as much knowledge as possible to share with all of the officers.