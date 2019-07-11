Harrisonburg Police Department holds 1st P.A.T.C.H. Camp

Harrisonburg's future leaders will soon begin taking shape as the Harrisonburg Police Department hosts their first P.A.T.C.H. Camp.

Pride, Accountability, Teamwork, Courage and Honor (P.A.T.C.H.) exemplify what is expected in a police officer and will allow the Harrisonburg Police Department to interact with youth in a positive, friendly environment.

The camp gave students ages 12 through 16 an inside look into the different divisions and units of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

"It gives them a behind the scenes look so they're not always seeing what's on T.V., but they see what really happens and understand," said Sgt. Charles Grubbs, Community Resource Unit Supervisor.

Along with monkey bars, campers also crawled through tunnels and learned how the police department trains K9s.

Sgt. Charles Grubbs said this camp is not only rewarding for the campers, but for him as well.

"It's a way to instill courage and honor and show them that they can do things that they didn't think they could do. It's just building that courage up in them that even though they're afraid of it, they can actually get through it," said Sgt. Charles Grubbs.

The police department hopes this camp will become a yearly event.