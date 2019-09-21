Harrisonburg Police Department investigating shooting on Devon Lane

At approximately 1:00 a.m., officers with the Harrisonburg

Police Department (HPD) and James Madison University Police Department (JMU) responded to the 1400 block of Devon Lane after hearing gun shots in the area.

Officers were then approached by a male victim who had suffered a gunshot injury to his lower leg. The male victim was transported by the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad to Sentara RMH Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area on foot immediately after the incident. A perimeter was established and HPD K-9 attempted to track the suspect with negative results. Police were able to locate evidence related to the incident on scene.

The incident is believed to be related to a disagreement that at a party just prior to the shooting. HPD is seeking input from anyone with information about this incident or the identity of suspect. Suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt and white washed jeans.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and it is not believed there is any risk to the public at this time.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).