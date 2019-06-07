Harrisonburg Police Department leads Valley agencies in electronic tickets

The Harrisonburg Police Department is serving as a "parent" to other police departments in the Shenandoah Valley as they transition to e-citations.

Harrisonburg Police Department now have hand held electronic ticket devices.

Corporal Wayne Westfall Jr., with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said that HPD has been using electronic citations for a while, but now they have added handheld devices, which means officers who patrol on motorcycles, bicycles or on foot can use them.

Instead of being issued a hand-written ticket, people will get one that is printed out. The ticket will have all of the same information as the previous one — it will just look different.

The electronic tickets use less paper than traditional tickets, and make traffic stops safer for officers.

"It makes it more efficient, and also helps the customer who happens to get that parking ticket. It's going to be uploaded at the end of each day, so therefore it's easier for them to come in and pay it," said Cpl. Westfall.

Eventually, there will be an option for people who receive a citation to pay online in an easier way.

He said once Harrisonburg police work out all of the "bugs" with the equipment, other towns in the area, like Timberville and Bridgewater, will start to use them as well.

