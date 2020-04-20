Harrisonburg Police Department plans 3rd 'Community Convoy'

The Harrisonburg Police Department is coming together with other city and Rockingham County departments for their third community convoy this Wednesday, April 22.

Crews from HPD, HFD, HDPT, HVEC, and public works drove by homes with sirens on and lights flashing just to give a wave to their neighbors.

Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Public Works, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, Harrisonburg Electric Commission and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office will drive through several neighborhoods in the city to connect with residents from a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic, as they've done the previous two weeks.

Jan Liloy, a resident of Old Windmill Circle, said she thinks it's what her neighborhood needed in a time like this.

"It was amazing, I mean, the fire trucks and the police and the EMU's, I guess that's what you call them," Liloy said. "To just come out and watch them going down the street, all the police and everything, it makes you think that they care about you."

Now, police say they'll be joining together with the other departments to do it again this coming Wednesday, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"The community convoy not only allows the HPD to stay engaged with our citizens as best we can during these times, but lets our community know that the city government is still working daily to provide needed services," Police Chief Eric English said in a release. "This Wednesday will also provide us the opportunity to give a heartfelt thanks to those directly on the front line of this pandemic, the health officials at Sentara RMH. We want to say thank you for all they do to help save lives and provide treatment for those in need during this difficult time. Their work is not going unnoticed by the community and their commitment to service during this pandemic is appreciated."

This week, the community convoy will be driving through Fairway Drive, Emerald Drive, Blue Stone Hills Drive, Chestnut Ridge Drive, Fieldale Place, Wine Drive, King Edward's Way, Lois Lane, Bradley Drive Hunters Road and Sentara RMH.

The convoy is scheduled for April 22 from 2-3:00 p.m.

