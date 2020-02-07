Harrisonburg Police Captain Tom Hoover retires after 37 years

Friends, family and colleagues from over the years gathered to celebrate the career of Harrisonburg Police Captain Tom Hoover and wish him a happy retirement.

Captain Tom Hoover dedicated over 37 years of service to the police department, citizens and the city of Harrisonburg.

Starting as a full-time officer in 1983, Hoover was quickly promoted to detective in 1988, sergeant in 1966, lieutenant in 1997 and captain in 2011.

Hoover is a recognized expert in the Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) area. His experience as a firearms marksman and instructor, coupled with his natural tactics abilities served him well as S.W.A.T. Team Commander and adviser to many agencies in the region.

"Seeing these folks come out today to my retirement get together it means that I touched them in some way in my career and be able to help, so that means a lot," Hoover said.

Friends and colleagues said Hoover was one of the most loyal to Harrisonburg and the city is a safer and better place because of him.

Hoover says he's learned from some of the best.

"I've been very fortunate in hearing some very high-end people and talk about how to approach life, how to think about life and how to treat people, so it's been a great takeaway from that aspect," Hoover said.

Hoover said he still plans to work with the department after retirement.

"I plan on being active with the auxiliary. We have a really, really strong auxiliary group and volunteers that donate their time and help so I'll probably still be involved in some of the training," Hoover said.

Hoover said he is excited to spend time with his family as a new retiree and in the upcoming weeks his family will be taking a trip to Disney World to celebrate.