Harrisonburg Police hoping for public's help in identifying armed robbery suspects

Harrisonburg Police released new images from an armed robbery earlier this week with the hopes of identifying suspects.

On Monday, Nov. 25, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on North Main Street in Harrisonburg for a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it happened around 2:11 a.m. and within a minute, the suspects ran behind the store in the area of Commerce Drive and East Washington Street.

Police are encouraging those living nearby to check doorbell cameras to check for images that could provide evidence and assistance to their investigation.

According to a press release by the agency on Wednesday night, one of the suspects is wearing a unique jacket with red trim around the hood and a logo on the back. The second suspect is wearing grey shoes with white soles. Both suspects are wearing dark clothing, covering most of their faces.

Anybody with information about the robbery should contact Detective Aaron Dove at (540) 437-2646. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Information leading to an arrest allows for the tipster to be paid up to $1,000.

