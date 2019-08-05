Local law enforcement participate in National Night Out

On August 6, the Harrisonburg Police Department will participate in the 36th Annual National Night Out. The event is an opportunity for police and other public safety officials to meet the community.

"This is an opportunity for us to meet different people in different communities and be able to hear what they have to say about their communities," said Chief Eric English. "These are some trying times in law enforcement and people need to come together because everyone has a shared responsibility in public safety."

Throughout the night, officers will visit six stops around Harrisonburg, talking with community members and participating in different activities.

Sergeant Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department encourages everyone to come out and learn who your local police officers and fire department personnel are.

"Anytime you can have those positive relationships that helps with the flow of communication, it helps with trust and when the community trusts our police department, it leads to safer communities," says Monahan.

Scheduled stops for the National Night Out 2019 VIP Convoy:

*5:00 p.m.: Harrisonburg Municipal Building - City Hall Kick-Off

*5:20 p.m.: North East Neighborhood Association, Effinger St.

*5:50 p.m.: Harris Gardens Apartment Complex

*6:30 p.m.: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community

*7:10 p.m.: Overlook at Stone Spring

*7:35 p.m.: Mosby Heights Complex

Harrisonburg will be among several communities in the Shenandoah Valley participating in National Night Out.

The Elkton Neighborhood Watch will host an event at the Jennings House Front Lawn from 7p.m. to 10 p.m.

In Timberville, local police and the fire department will host an event in the Walmart parking lot from 5p.m. to 8 p.m.

The New Market Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the New Market Community Park.