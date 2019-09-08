Harrisonburg Police respond to traffic crash involving pedestrian early Saturday morning

On September 7, 2019 at approximately 1:45 a.m., Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) responded to the intersection of East Wolfe Street and North Mason Street for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation has shown that a 52-year-old male was crossing the street at the intersection when struck by a 2007 Mercedes being driven by Garryl Jones, 44, of Harrisonburg.

"The driver pulled into the Auto Zone parking lot after the crash occurred, and a passenger called 911," said Brooke Wetherell, a detective for HPD.

Jones was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and taken to the Rockingham County Jail.

The victim was transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

