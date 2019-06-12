Harrisonburg introduces program to improve water quality, address drainage concerns

The Harrisonburg Public Works department is expanding its current stormwater management program to include the Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance Program (HCAP).

HCAP is an urban cost share program that provides financial incentives and technical and educational assistance to property owners who install stormwater projects in the City.

"We did have a lot of rain last year, and a lot of drainage problems, so this is sort of a response to that," said Rebecca Stimson, environmental compliance manager for Harrisonburg Public Works. "This will provide an outlet for smaller drainage problems. It's something we've been wanting to do for a while."

Types of HCAP projects include rain gardens, permeable pavement and conservation landscaping.

This program is based off the statewide VCAP program; however, creating a local program allows for flexibility and a stable source of funding just within city limits.

"We hope our residents will take advantage of this program and partner with us to improve water quality," Stimson said. "This is an opportunity to enhance your property and the environment."

Applications for the first round of funding will be accepted from July to August.

For more information on how to apply, click here.