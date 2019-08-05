Trees damaged by Emerald Ash Borer help clean up local waterways

On Monday, Harrisonburg Public Works broke ground on its new project at Purcell Park that will help reduce algae in local waterways.

The department and the nonprofit Ridge to Reefs partnered up to install a woodchip reactor in the park back in March with the use of a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

The project involves digging a hole near the Purcell Park pond, with piping flowing from the source of the pond through whats called a woodchip bioreactor. The department then puts wood chips and sod over the hole that will help release nitrates from the water.

The department said this will help reduce algae blooms from happening over the year and disturbing other wildlife in the water.

Wes Runion, with Harrisonburg Public Works, said the woodchip bioreactor will also reduce the amount of algae in other waterways the pond feeds into.

"So our outflow goes straight to blacks run, so it's removing nitrate from entering blacks run," Runion said. "Then ultimately this helps with the reductions of levels in the Chesapeake Bay."

Runion said another benefit of the project is the wood chips they are using. He said they are made from trees in Westover Park damaged by the emerald ash borer.

"We had to have a plan to remove those ash trees, so we're utilizing that wood," Runion said. "We grounded them up last week and we have about 2,000 cubic yards of mulch chips."

Runion said the department plans on replacing those cut-down trees in Westover Park in the coming weeks with native tree species.

Harrisonburg Public Works said the project should be complete by Wednesday and park guests will hardly notice the work was done.