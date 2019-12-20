Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority distributes angel tree donations

This is the 12th year the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRHA) has provided an angel tree to benefit the community.

The angel tree program lets community members pick an ornament representing a child off of the tree and then purchase gifts for that child to let them have a Christmas they might not otherwise be able to afford.

Distribution was underway for HRHA to make sure that all children can have a great Christmas even if their families are going through a tough time.

Amber Gooden and Briana Ray were both recipients of the angel tree this year. They were at the HRHA office to pick up the presents for their children and very grateful for the generosity of others.

"For them to get stuff without me struggling to get it, it's amazing," said Gooden.

"It makes you feel like you're in a great community that actually cares, and they give back, and I appreciate everything that they do. I hope that one day I can be able to do the same," said Ray.

This year, the program helped 40 families and a total of 92 children, according to Zoe Parakuo, who is the family self-sufficiency coordinator for HRHA.

"All of them, I would say, are very grateful for receiving these gifts at this time of the year, and they've written very lovely thank you notes to their donors, too," said Parakuo.

There were donations from individuals and groups. This year, Broadway High School donated a large number of gifts as well.

