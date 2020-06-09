Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority launches program to house 100 families in 100 days

The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRHA) has started an initiative to get 100 families into 100 homes within the span of 100 days.

Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA, said that right now, the authority is looking for landlords who are willing to accept housing vouchers. The vouchers allow people who are in need to find stable housing.

Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority pays most of the rent from a voucher tenant and the tenant is responsible for a small portion of it.

"We've always dreamed about being able to set up program to be able to gain increased landlord participation. In our community we've just been challenged to get landlords involved," Wong said.

The program is possible because the HRHA has received $98,000 in federal funding through the CARES Act. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the need for affordable housing has continued to grow around the city.

The focus is on recruiting landlords to be a part of the program while HRHA's wait-list has 4,000 people on it.

"This is an opportunity to house some of the most vulnerable individuals in the community and they can be part of the solution, so we encourage as many landlords as possible to be part of that solution," Wong said.

Landlords who join the incentive will receive a $250 bonus for new leases or a $400 bonus for accessible one-bedroom apartments, which is the biggest need right now. There is also a $750 damages fee for any damage that may be left behind when a tenant moves out, as long as the landlord agrees to continue to rent that space through the voucher program.

The landlords who participate will be able to access an online portal through HRHA to track payment history as well as list available units.

Wong said that HRHA will provide training for the landlords participating in the program.

More information on the program can be found on HRHA's website.