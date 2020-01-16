Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority receives vouchers to help homeless

The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRHA) was awarded 50 vouchers to help find stable housing for people who are homeless or returning from institutions for the year of 2020.

A homeless campsite in Harrisonburg | Photo: WHSV

According to Michael Wong, executive director for HRHA, in 2019, they received 25 vouchers and used 24 of them, which is why doubling the amount this year will be able to make a big impact on the homeless population.

Wong said this is really a community grant, because so many community partners work together to find permanent housing for those in need.

"It's very exciting, because these are individuals who have some of the highest housing barriers and difficulties. Some have been homeless on the street for several years," said Wong.

People who are eligible are referred to the program, or can apply through HRHA online. Those with the highest needs are targeted first.

Community partners then work with people to retain their housing.