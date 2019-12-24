Harrisonburg Republicans push for city to become second amendment sanctuary

As more local governments across Virginia declare themselves "second amendment sanctuaries," republicans in Harrisonburg are asking city council to follow suit.

(Photo: Brett Hondow) (MGN)

In a press release, the Chairman of the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee, Jeffrey Mayfield, said "the committee stands in solidarity with other cities and counties that have become 2nd amendment sanctuaries in order to defend the constitutional rights of the people of Virginia."

According to the Associated Press, more than 100 cities and counties have passed resolutions defending gun rights -- including Page, Augusta, Shenandoah, and most recently, Rockingham County.

Mayfield asked City Council to stand alongside Rockingham County, the Sheriff, and Commonwealth's Attorney and vote on the resolution.

"The people naturally rely on the government closest to them to stand up for their rights when the state or federal government does not," he said. "This is neither a Republican nor Democrat issue, this is a constitutional issue."

This push comes after democrats won control of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, and Governor Ralph Northam pledged to pass "common sense gun control legislation."

Supporters of this resolution argue that these laws are unconstitutional and infringe on their second amendment rights.

In an advisory opinion last week, Attorney General Mark Herring concluded that localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow any gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.

Still, the Harrisonburg GOP are pushing for the city to join others in sending a message to Richmond.