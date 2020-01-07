Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center ramps up fundraising for new building

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center said it is turbo-charging its fundraising efforts to be moved into a building of its own by its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Children walk down the hallway at the current daycare at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church | Photo: WHSV

Diane McCarthy, the development chair on the board of directors, said that over the last 10 years, Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg has raised almost $1 million for the center. That money paid for the new building, but what has been raised is only about one-third of what is needed for the new space.

The center has been housed in Muhlenberg Lutheran Church for a number of years, and before that, it was in Asbury United Methodist Church, which they are very grateful for, but the center said it is ready for a space of its own.

"2021, that's the year. And you know what? It's right around the corner. We need to turbo charge these efforts. We need to get this last money raised and get it done so we can get this building ready to go so that we can get this building ready to go," said McCarthy.

It is the board's mission to celebrate the daycare's 50th anniversary in the new building, and Delores Jameson, the executive director of the center, said the space is needed.

"We are maxed out with the space we have available and our classrooms stay full," said Jameson.

Jameson said that sometimes waiting lists can be up to a year long, and other centers in the Valley are experiencing the same issue.

The new building will be three stories with a rooftop playground. The expansion of space will allow the center to take on infants as well as have after-school care available.

"It will certainly make it easier for parents to have one-stop shopping, we hope," said Martha Ross, who is the president of the board for the daycare.

The property sits at 111 E. Market Street in downtown Harrisonburg, which is where the daycare wants to be.

"Being able to utilize the downtown area has always been a huge part of our program, so we're very excited to be able to stay downtown," said Jameson.

The center launched a capital campaign called "Building a Bright Future for Harrisonburg Rockingahm Families" and is working with the Community Foundation.

Board members said fundraising for the building is so important, because the daycare offers a sliding fee scale which makes care affordable to all families, no matter how much they make.

"We want to offer a quality program to all children, but still have parents and families able to pay for that, so that sliding fee scale will operate for the infants and toddlers and the school-agers as well. We will continue the mission we've always had," said Ross.

The daycare is hopeful the community will continue to give and invest in these children's futures.

"It's just so important for working families to know that they have a safe and secure place for their children to go," said McCarthy.

For a look at the capital campaign and to make a donation, click here.