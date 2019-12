Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center is alerting that an incident has caused a widespread power outage in Harrisonburg.

It reports that Port Republic Road in the area of Interstate 81 North Bound Exit 245 is reduced to one lane of traffic in all directions, due to an incident.

Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC urges people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.