Harrisonburg-Rockingham United Way gears up for annual Day of Caring

Harrisonburg-Rockingham United Way's Day of Caring is the organization's largest day of service throughout the community.

Volunteers work on a home improvement project for the Day of Caring in 2018 | Photo: WHSV

Volunteers from local businesses and organizations are matched with projects throughout the community at local non-profits.

Laura Toni-Holsinger, the executive director for Harrisonburg-Rockingham United Way, said this year, the Day of Caring will focus on 90 projects at 38 different sites in the area.

"Everything that's done that day is freeing up other resources for people to be served in the way that they need it," said Toni-Holsinger.

Non-profits, local schools and the city of Harrisonburg will benefit from the day's efforts. Projects range from construction to administrative tasks.

"When you can help them be better at their job, by taking something off of their plate, it makes a huge difference, and there are some really important connections that happen on Day of Caring. People always leave saying, 'I had no idea that this organization did this. I had no idea that this was a need in our community,'" said Toni-Holsinger.

The Day of Caring for 2019 is on Wednesday, Sept. 25. It will start with a breakfast and keynote speaker; then, people will go to their projects. The breakfast is open to anyone, even if you can not volunteer, but you must RSVP to the event.

United Way is still looking for volunteers to help out.

Anyone interested in volunteering or attending the breakfast can click here.