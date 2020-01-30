Harrisonburg, Rockingham in need of census workers

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for 2020 census takers in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham area.

"We are recruiting hundreds of workers locally," said Kathleen O'Connell with the U.S. Census Bureau. "The exact number will be determined based on how many people self-respond to the census as our census takers follow up in person with all households that have not responded by early May."

According to O'Connell, census takers work flexible hours, generally in areas fairly close to their home. They visit households that have not responded to collect census information.

"We are looking for census workers from all backgrounds, and have a special need in Harrisonburg/Rockingham for applicants with language skills," O'Connell said.

The pay in Harrisonburg is $17.50 an hour and $17 an hour in Rockingham County, plus mileage reimbursement.

"Our goal for the 2020 Census is to count everyone living in the United States," O'Connell said. "Census takers are vital to ensuring that everyone is counted and represented in the census by visiting households that do not self respond in order to collect their information."

Interested candidates can apply here.