Harrisonburg City School Board starts conversation on School Resource Officers

Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg City School Board discussed its current agreement with the Harrisonburg Police Department and what the role of School Resource Officers may look like this coming school year.

School Resource Officers have played a role in the school district since 1997.

At the start of the meeting, a presentation was given on the current Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed back in 2016 by HPD and HCPS.

School officials said the reason the agreement had not been updated over the past few years was due in part to changes in leadership in different departments across the city.

After the presentation, Dr.Michael Richards, Superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools referred to an anti-racism resolutionthat was unanimously approved by the school board later Tuesday night.

The resolution was in response to events that have happened across the country in the past weeks. The School Board said they recognize that words are just rhetoric until they are turned into action

Dr.Richards mentioned one of the clauses in the document explained that the school board must evoke change in the community and law enforcement in schools is one way they're looking to do that.

"By dismantling the social structures and systems of power that marginalize and oppress members of our community," Dr.Richards said. "To my mind, this means finding an alternative to armed uniformed police in our schools."

Another clause in the anti-racism resolution involved the school division to begin to reevaluate their curriculum and to ensure it portrays an accurate account of black oppression.

No decision was made on the role officers will have in the school system this upcoming school year and Dr.Richards said they hope to more conversations with the community on the subject at a later time.

An amendment to the school division's budget was also approved by the board that would reduce the 2020-2021 budget overall by 3.5%.