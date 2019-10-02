Harrisonburg School Board votes to keep HHS2's sports stadium

At Tuesday night's Harrisonburg School Board meeting, board members debated whether "HHS2" should have its own sports stadium, or share athletic facilities with the current school.

During a period in which members of the board could propose amendments to the current plan for HHS2, vice chair Andy Kohen proposed deleting the $5 million athletic stadium from the plan.

"Taking $5 million of the larger price, it's not insignificant," Kohen said. "I'm not anti-athletics, I'm a big baseball fan, big football fan, big basketball fan, I go to games. It seems to me that this is something nice to have but not a requirement."

After a discussion that included comments from every board member, the board voted 3-3. Four votes were needed to remove it.

Kohen did not have a problem with the "divided house." Chair Deb Fitzgerald, appeared to be the swing vote. Fitzgerald said during the meeting that she initially opposed having a stadium, but thinks it will be beneficial.

"We're going to be sharing science facilities across the two schools and I think that sharing athletics facilities is just a step too far and a little bit too complex, a little too much going back and forth for students," Fitzgerald told WHSV. "There's a cultural and a community aspect that surrounds sports and I think that will be really helpful to building HHS2's identity."

The board unanimously voted to remove a roughly $250,000 “student canopy” from the plan. It was described as an awning outside school to shield from rain.

The school board will now send the current plan back to architects, who will produce a guaranteed maximum price. In November, the school board will finalize its plan based on that price, and then present that information to Harrisonburg City Council. City Council can accept it, or give them a different price.