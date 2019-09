The Harrisonburg Seafood Fest is Friday, October 4 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Bluestone Vineyard. It supports Central Valley Habitat For Humanity and the Shenandoah Valley Builders Association.

Leisa Ensley and David Wenger were guests on WHSV's News at Noon to preview the event.

You can find more information about the Harrisonburg Seafood Fest and order tickets by visiting their Eventbrite page.