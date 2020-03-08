Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for wanted man

The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a wanted person in connection to an incident that occurred at the end of February.

Joshua Josiah Ausberry, 31, of Harrisonburg is wanted for rape, attempted malicious bodily injury, and abduction with intent to defile.

Ausberry was last known to be living in Harrisonburg and has ties to Staunton and Page County, VA.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ausberry is asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).