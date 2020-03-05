Harrisonburg Superintedent proposes 3% pay raise for employees in budget

At a school board meeting Tuesday night, Harrisonburg Superintendent Michael Richards released an $88.5 million budget plan for 2020-2021. That's an increase of about $5 million from the current budget.

"It's a needs-based budget," said Dr. Richards. "It's focused on equity and getting all students what they need. Excellence, and keeping that high. We also want to support our staff."

Most of that jump would go toward a three percent pay raise for teachers and the addition of 37 positions across the school division.

Richards said HCPS is working with other divisions as well as the Commonwealth to raise teacher pay. However, discrepancies in budgets in Richmond could have an impact of the final product for HCPS.

"The Governor's budget would include a three percent increase in the second year of the biennium. The House budget includes a two percent increase in each of the two years, and then the Senate is three percent increase in the first biennium, and four percent increase in the second year."

HCPS is eyeing about a $500,000 difference between those budgets, but Richards said he's confident he can offer the three percent increase.

The school board will review and make any changes at a work session on March 17.