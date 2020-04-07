Harrisonburg adds 10-minute parking spaces to increase business

The city of Harrisonburg is encouraging people to support local businesses through takeout.

Ten-minute parking spaces have been added downtown, designed specifically for quick pickups.

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Executive Director Andrea Dono said those spaces have helped businesses and consumers.

"Those spaces made it easy for people just to park very very close to their destination, hop out and to support locals safely," Dono told WHSV. "So the low contact that they had or no contact that they had was really helpful."

Dono recommends to follow CDC guidelines when going out.