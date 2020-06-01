Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launching new webpage for criminal justice data

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County citizens will soon have public access to a range of data on their local criminal justice system.

According to an announcement from the city of Harrisonburg, the Office of the Criminal Justice Planner for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg is launching a new website, which you can find here, to provide fact-based information about the criminal justice system and processes within the city and county.

The page will go live on Monday, June 8.

Officials say it will feature data analysis and research on local issues, as well as weekly and daily numbers on incarcerations at the Rockingham County/Harrisonburg Regional Jail and Middle River Regional Jail.

“One of the foundational activities of the Office of the Criminal Justice Planner is to take a neutral and impartial look at our criminal justice processes and activities to pinpoint opportunities for improving the service and efficiency that our law enforcement, courts, social services and community groups provide to those individuals being served,” S. Frank Sottaceti, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s criminal justice planner, said. “Equally, these studies and research will be an important step toward recognizing all the good that occurs each day within our criminal justice system. From this data, we can begin to identify the opportunities and gaps that exist in our community’s criminal justice system that can be addressed through targeted and effective funding and resources.”

Updated numbers on how many people have been jailed at each facility will be posted on the page each Monday.

