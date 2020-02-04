Harrisonburg animal shelter issues public response after community uproar

A Facebook post on Tuesday about a dog at risk of euthanization quickly spread across the Shenandoah Valley and beyond.

The original public post, by Olivia Heatherly, alleged that she was fostering a dog for Anicira Adoption Center, a Harrisonburg pet adoption center and veterinary clinic, when she was told to bring the dog, named Tilly, in for an emergency.

Heatherly, in her post which has since been shared over 500 times and resulted in a number of messages to WHSV as well as a multitude of calls to Anicira, said she was unaware that Tilly had bitten a person before she took over foster care of the dog, but that Anicira planned to euthanize Tilly due to that previous behavior.

By the end of the business day on Tuesday, the woman who fostered Tilly before Heatherly said Tilly had been euthanized due to that earlier incident.

A little after 5:30 p.m., Anicira issued the following public statement addressing the situation and community response:

Anicira is committed to serving animals and our community through veterinary services, education, outreach, shelter, care and protection programs to help animals live healthy lives in a safe environment. Anicira helps to expand and increase respect for animal lives. We work each day on programs to save the lives of cats and dogs in our area.

The decision that is the subject of recent Facebook posts was not made lightly. While we understand that dogs that can be dangerous or aggressive may not behave this way all of the time, we had to make the heartbreaking decision to let this animal go peacefully after it attacked another animal and bit a human while being cared for in a foster home. Anicira maintains a high level of commitment to our neighbors in our service areas. We will not knowingly risk public safety by sending an animal with a history of aggression out into our community.

The decision to euthanize an animal for medical or behavioral reasons is always given significant consideration. A life-saving meeting is held to review the details of each individual case to determine if all other options have been explored. In 2019, Anicira euthanized 5 out of 540 (.009%) animals transferred from under-served shelters last year who were terminally ill, had a poor quality of life, or were deemed unsafely aggressive. The adoption program follows industry best practices based on a life saving model and will continue to do so.

The Anicira Team

In 2017, Harrisonburg community members rallied at a city council meeting to call for Anicira to become the city's primary shelter due to its no-kill policy, instead of the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA. The council ultimately rejected that request due to space available, among other concerns.

No-kill is usually defined as saving all healthy, treatable animals. This means a higher than 90 percent save rate. Euthanasia is reserved only for animals with irremediable suffering or that present a danger to the community.

WHSV is continuing to follow this story and will speak with the dog's foster family in an interview on Wednesday.