Harrisonburg barber gives free haircuts to the homeless for the holidays

Dozens of homeless people in Harrisonburg have a new look for the holidays thanks to a local barber.

AJ, the owner of AJ's Gentlemen's Barbershop volunteered his time to give the homeless haircuts Tuesday night. The event was coordinated through the Open Doors Homeless Shelter.

"We wanted everybody to look good so they can feel good for the holidays and Christmas," he said.

AJ, whose been cutting hair since he was 14, said he wanted to use his gift, as a gift to others. He and two other barbers provided free haircuts and facials.

"I want everybody to have that barber shop experience," he said. "The brotherhood and friendship relations."

AJ said he's already planning to continue outreach like this, and he hopes people left feeling encouraged.

"There's still good people out there, and there are still good hearts," he said. "We all go through hard times but there's always that bright sunshine right after."