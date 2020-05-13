Harrisonburg business receives shipment of 500,000 facemasks

It was a busy morning for TSSI in Harrisonburg as staff offloaded 500,000 face masks from a truck with 60,000 set aside to be shipped out to local frontline workers.

Wednesday evening, masks were delivered to Bridgewater Retirement Community.

Kristi Strang, Vice President of Vendor Relations, said the company normally works with the Department of Defense, U.S Military, FBI, Secret Service and law enforcement.

But when the 40-year-old business was able to source more PPE in a time of high demand, they decided to start placing orders from the community.

"We started thinking we want to be apart of the community which we typically don't touch as much," Strang said. "So we started thinking outside the box on who needed this equipment and the answer is really everybody."

TSSI reached out to local nursing homes, nonprofits and local doctor's offices to see what they could provide locally.

The company was able to bring in close to 7,000 gallons of hand sanitizer some from the Valley and some from other parts of the world such as Mexico.

Strang emphasized they were waiting on some product to come in longer than expected but it is all above the quality recommended by the FDA.

By Wednesday evening, staff began making deliveries that were already paid for to more than 30 local organizations. This included Sunnyside Retirement Center, VMRC and Bridgewater Retirement Community.

Strang said they are now waiting on gowns to come in to be delivered and hope to make more orders locally.