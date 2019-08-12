Harrisonburg celebrates 9th annual Hispanic Festival

On Sunday, thousands of people came out to Smithland Fields Soccer complex to celebrate culture at the 9th Annual Hispanic Festival.

The festival was put on by Comite Salvadoreno Paisanos Unidos, a nonprofit that works closely with Hispanic immigrant communities in the state of Virginia.

People had the chance to experience live music, traditional dances and food from Hispanic countries.

Different community organizations were also at the event to provide services, like Sentara RMH who offered free blood pressure testing.

Natalia Alvarez, the coordinator of this years event, said the festival was all about teaching public about Hispanic culture.

"Most of our kids are born here and don't know about our own traditions from back in our country," Alvarez said. "So we just want to put a little bit of that in their mind, so that they could remember or learn something about it and for everyone else to also learn that."

Alvarez said each year the festival is held around August to coincide with a traditional festival in El Salvador.