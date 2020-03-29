Harrisonburg churches and synagogue still celebrating holidays

In the Shenandoah Valley, religious leaders are helping their congregations deal with COVID-19 in Harrisonburg.

The Jewish holiday of Passover starts on April 8.

Divine Unity Community Church (DUCC) is holding virtual services on Sundays.

"We choose faith over fear, faith does not dismiss the facts," DUCC Lead Pastor Chris Johnson said. "But faith helps us focus on the one that's ultimately in control."

Rabbi Peter Grumbacher of Beth El Congregation is sending daily e-mails.

"I've been telling them that this too shall pass but in the meantime we have to listen to the experts," Grumbacher said.

Passover is just over a week away, Grumbacher says Beth is looking into doing a Zoom Seder.

"As much as it is a shame, it's really brought people together, the likes of which we have never seen," Grumbacher told WHSV.

Johnson says DUCC will be holding a virtual Easter service and is looking into other ways to engage the community. DUCC's services are now airing at 11 a.m. on WHSV every Sunday and one will air on Easter as well.

"When we are faced with seemingly impossible times," Johnson said. "It's like miracles are inevitable."