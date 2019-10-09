Harrisonburg City Council tables decision on proposed apartments along Reservoir

On Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council voted to table a rezoning and special use permit request to build apartments and businesses on property along Reservoir Street.

The proposal covers five properties on Reservoir Street and Foley Road, totaling 6.6 acres. The applicant, Kathy Hite with Madison Lucy Realty is asking to rezone the land from medium density residential to high density residential.

They're also asking for three special use permits, to allow the complex to be higher than SIX stories, have more than 12 units per building and allow retail stores, convenience shops, restaurants or other offices on the land.

At the meeting tonight, neighbors of the proposed project shared their concerns with city council members. Several of the residents voiced similar concerns, mainly about the potential traffic impacts. They said traffic is already an issue in the area and they don't want more traffic. They also worried about the impact on flooding in the area, which many noted is already a problem. Others were concerned with the possible impact to the character of the neighborhood.

"It's affordable housing, lots of families," Warren Coleman, a resident of the Woodlands subdivision, said. "And so now what it's doing, it's creating not only a different culture, it's creating traffic, that we're concerned about."

A person speaking on behalf of the property owner said the client thought adding the commercial spaces would provide more uses to the community.

Before the public hearing began, council said it was likely they would table a decision, since one of the city council members wasn't able to be at the meeting, and wanted to be part of the vote.