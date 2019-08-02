Harrisonburg continues to address homelessness

Harrisonburg city leaders and groups representing the homeless continue to address the issue of homelessness in the Friendly City.

Since it does not meet fire safety and building code required by Virginia, Our Community Place leaders said is no longer permitted to allow homeless people to sleep on its property overnight. Because of this, OCP is no pushing even stronger for a low barrier shelter.

"Even if we were able to find a building like that either in the city or the county, there would be transportation issues and majorly there would still be funding issues," OCP executive director Sam Nickels said.

OCP hopes for funding from the city and county to help them build a low barrier shelter.

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said she's focused on getting all the groups in the city that represent the homeless to work together.

"You know maybe we could bring them all together and work under one building," Reed told WHSV. "So you have access to beds but you also have services provided there as well."

Reed agrees that a low barrier shelter is important but says she doesn't just want to provide the homeless population with a place to sleep, she wants to help them with other issues too, like drug abuse and mental illness.