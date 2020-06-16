Harrisonburg couple marks one year anniversary of true crime memoir

"Bad Moon Rising" is a true crime memoir written by Ed and Mindy Morrison, who live in Harrisonburg.

The book is focused on the brutal murders of Ed's brother, Mike, and Mike's girlfriend, Debbie, on the night of their senior prom in 1969.

This month, the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their publication, which has gone worldwide.

"We're thankful that our book has grown up to be—have its own little life out there and that it has touched so many people," Mindy said.

The book takes place in Illinois, where Ed grew up. Proceeds from the book are donated to a scholarship fund that is dedicated to Mike and Debbie. So far, they have donated around $20,000, but Ed said that his goal is to donate $100,000.

The scholarship was started after they died and is awarded to one male and one female student each year. Ed was the first recipient of the scholarship his senior year.

"It's been around for 50 years and at one point, it almost ran out of money, and I just think it helps keep the memory of my brother alive and it's part of what the book has done also, so it's important to us," Ed said.

The couple has been working on promoting their book throughout the past year. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, they had a lot of opportunities to speak at different events and even high school students.

Now, they have been focused on promoting it through Zoom meetings and online book clubs.

The book is available for purchase online from Barnes and Noble and Amazon.