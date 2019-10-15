Harrisonburg creates new web page to help mobile businesses

Harrisonburg is making sure that those who want to start or continue operating mobile businesses know how and what to do. The most common mobile businesses in Harrisonburg are food trucks.

Strites Donuts is one of the many mobile businesses in Harrisonburg

"We have more than two dozen food trucks that work in our area," Harrisonburg director of communications Michael Parks said. "We just want to have one place where people can go for all the information they need, about rules and regulations, about some new laws that have come online. Really everything that you would need to know if you want to operate a mobile business and how you need to work with the city to do that."

The city is also inspecting food trucks that use combustible fuel for cooking, in compliance with fire safety.

