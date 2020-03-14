Harrisonburg declared "state of emergency" regarding COVID-19

The City of Harrisonburg has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Announced Saturday afternoon, the decision allows Harrisonburg to address funding and reimbursements if needed regarding COVID-19. t also will allow the City to allocate resources as needed in the response to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the City, this decision follows those made by President Donald Trump and Governor Ralph Northam who declared a national and a state of emergency earlier this week.

The declaration, signed into effect by Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell, will allow the City to pursue federal reimbursements, if needed, made available by the national designation declared on Friday.

There was one presumptive positive test for the virus in Harrisonburg as of Saturday morning.

The national declaration makes emergency funding available to state and local governments, and President Trump has said up to $50 billion may be available. The City’s state of emergency will be ratified by the Harrisonburg City Council at their next meeting on March 24.

This declaration does not change any City protocols as it pertains to COVID-19. At this time, residents should still follow Virginia Department of Health guidelines on prevention and follow the City’s website and social media pages for updates.