Harrisonburg dentist office open following guidelines

After being closed for some time, some dental practices in the Valley are open again, including Harrisonburg Family and Cosmetic Dentistry.

Harrisonburg Family & Cosmetic Dentistry hygienist dons protective equipment.

The staff tells WHSV they've been following the guidelines of the Virginia Dental Association and have been open for about two weeks.

"Dentistry is safe. We've always practiced high levels of infection control," Dr. Monisha Khanna said Monday evening. "There are some new protocols and new PPE that we have to wear to keep everyone safe during this time. Dental care, especially oral care is very important, now more than ever."

The office is screening temperatures before patients enter and minimizing contact with patients while staggering appointments.

Khanna tells WHSV the office is phone screening patients ahead of time, while also instituting contactless payment. They've also added an air purification system in their office.

The office closed initially under guidelines by the Virginia Dental Association in mid-March to help preserve personal protective equipment.