Harrisonburg dentist to give away free smile to a veteran

Harrisonburg Smilemakers is offering to give away a free smile to a veteran for the third year in a row.

Jill Hostetter, the practice manager of operations at Harrisonburg Smilemakers, said that anyone who currently serves in the military, or who has served, is eligible for the free smile.

"We're going to have a really, really hard time choosing which veteran to bless, because honestly, we just want to bless all of them. Their stories are so precious and so dear and it will be hard to make that final selection," said Hostetter.

She said the practice is passionate about giving back to the community and this effort is very personal to Dr. Ian Bernard because he has a military background.

"I personally served, and so that's where my passion is as far as giving back to veterans and with Veteran's Day up and coming, it seems very appropriate to just do it again, because it feels good and it's lots of fun," said Bernard.

Interested veterans can apply here.

The contest will close on November 11, 2019, and the winner will be chosen about two weeks after that. The team hopes to give the veteran his or her new smile by Christmas.

The winner will be eligible for a "complete smile makeover worth up to $10,000."