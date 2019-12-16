Harrisonburg deputy police chief has first day

The city of Harrisonburg now has a deputy police chief.

Gabriel Camacho comes to Harrisonburg after working in Camden County, New Jersey for 25 years.

Police Chief Eric English said, Camacho will bring a new perspective to the department and will allow him to get out in the community more.

"Between the both of us, implementing some sort of strategies to be able to engage our community a little bit more," English told WHSV. "I think it's going to strongly help us improve our agency."

Camacho said he's excited to meet the people of the city.

"I feel as though I'm an adopted son of Harrisonburg now," Camacho said. "I think we should be seen as part of the community and that starts with creating those opportunities of positive engagements so that way we as police officers are also seen as part of the community."